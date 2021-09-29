Lawmakers test drive their electric car knowledge with The Southern Alliance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some lawmakers were able to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle Wednesday.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy brought electric cars to the legislative building for lawmakers to test drive. The nonprofit is advocating for policies that’ll incentivize electric vehicles, which they said will reduce climate impact.

The group also said with some manufacturers committing to phase out combustion engines by 2035, North Carolina needs to prepare for more electric vehicles hitting the road in the coming years.

“We want to make sure that they understand that the technology is here and available today, and it will benefit North Carolinians to get more of these EVs on the road,” Stan Cross with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy said.

But, the alliance said North Carolina already ranks third in the southeast in EV sales and available chargers.