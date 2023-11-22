RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s less than 24 hours until the biggest parade of the year in the Big Apple heads down West 77th Street to Macy’s Herald Square.

While final preparations for The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are underway, one local high school student is making preparations of her own to get ready to perform in the parade.

Naomi Eley who plays trombone for Leesville Road High School, is heading to New York City to play with the Great American Marching Band to play in the parade. After getting practice in during Raleigh’s 2021 Christmas Parade, she’s ready to play in the parade that she’s watched on TV for many years.

In September, the school’s band program highlighted the news of Naomi’s selection to play in the Great American Marching Band on social media.

There will be many performances, including Cher headlining the parade. There will also be 31 floats featuring six new ones, and seven new characters within the 25-balloon lineup.

Catch the parade kicking off and see Raleigh’s own beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday on CBS.