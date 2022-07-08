RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — LEGO fans, get ready! It’s that time of year again for the annual “LEGO Brick Universe.”

The event welcomes all family members, no matter the age, for a chance to be a kid again.

This is the eighth time the event has been held in the city of Raleigh and this year and welcomes tons of exciting new projects you don’t want to miss.

Brick Universe is the ultimate LEGO fan experience with massive LEGO displays and meet-and-greets with professional LEGO artists and celebrities.

The venue features massive life-sized LEGO displays and over 40 world landmarks built from LEGO pieces.

It even has castles, Disney characters and NASA space ships on display.

Greyson Beights, who is the event coordinator, said it something for everyone to come out and enjoy.

“LEGO is a toy but it’s also so much more. You can learn science and technology, engineering, math, art and architecture. And our event shows a little bit of that. There are just so many things you can learn through LEGO,” he shared.

Many of the displays were built by local artist like Martin Harris, who has been part of Brick Universe for the past year and loving every bit of it.

“I build a lot of Disney-inspired builds, magical builds. I bring what you see on the screen to life through three-dimensional actually,” Harris said.

He said his passion to build came from his children after attending a similar event.

He told CBS17 that some of the projects can take weeks, months or longer to build.

The event is expected to bring in a massive amount of dollars to the area — from visitors who travel from all over.

Doors open Saturday at 8 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door.

