RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The light at the end of the proverbial tunnel as life inches toward normalcy.

In this month’s Raleigh Magazine, people were asked what they look forward to the most when we emerge from the pandemic.

CBS17’s Bill Young talked to Gina Stephens, publisher of Raleigh Magazine, about this month’s issue.

Other highlights include new businesses in Cary and Raleigh, plus a huge new development which helps preserve a beloved Raleigh hangout.