Let your voice be heard: City of Raleigh surveying residents on affordable housing bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh has sent out a survey seeking input from the public on various affordable housing bond options that could be on the ballot in November.

“The City of Raleigh anticipates including an Affordable Housing Bond on the November 2020 ballot. Commitment to producing affordable housing continues to be a priority to the City,” a release sent Tuesday morning reads.

Public meetings are currently prohibited due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Affordable Housing Bond Advisory Committee decided to turn to the internet to get engagement on the issue.

The survey will close on May 3, 2020.

