FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, a new license plate agency opened its doors in Fuquay-Varina.

It comes after another office in Holly Springs closed last year.

The owner, Alice Parrish, told CBS 17 they were already seeing customers on Tuesday morning.

She said they were gauging how much demand they’ll see and how they can handle their own staffing to make sure people don’t have long wait times here.

At the new agency, you can access vehicle registration services, title transactions, tag renewals and other car-related services. It comes at a time when the DMV is going through major changes statewide, including how they handle walk-ins and appointments.

Saturday hours at several offices around the state are ending later this month after they were brought back over the summer.

This new agency only takes walk-ins but Parrish says they’re already looking at their own employee assignments to make sure people aren’t waiting in line for too long.

“I’ve learned just to look at the demand and staff appropriately, some transactions take longer so we want to make sure we have enough people there, so that everyone doesn’t have to wait while we’re doing one of the long ones,” Parrish said.