RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Taking a dip in an outdoor pool will have to wait a little longer in the City of Raleigh.

Parks Department Assistant Director Ken Hisler said the usual Memorial Day Weekend opening for summer pools is being delayed due to a lifeguard shortage. He said the city’s looking at the weekend of June 10-12 as the potential opening.

“We’re usually in much better shape,” Hisler said.

Hisler said lifeguard staffing is about 40 percent of what it would be in a typical year. The department is looking to hire about 75 more lifeguards and hosted a hiring fair at Pullen Park Thursday evening.

“Right now, we’re looking at what seasonal pool operations are gonna be,” Hisler said. “We’re more than likely gonna have to limit some operations, so we would love to get some lifeguards on staff as quick as we can.”

The hiring event brought together 38 candidates, which included on-site interviews, background checks, and even some swim tests for the potential lifeguards.

The event was also hiring for camps, Pullen Park, and other lake operations.

“It’s been tough all across the economy for part-time employment, people have a lot of options,” Hisler said. “Employees are kind of carrying the upper hand right now, so we wanted to make it a little fun, come have some pizza, we’ve got a DJ out here to make it a little bit more festive.”

The pay for lifeguards is $13 an hour, up from $9 an hour as of spring 2022.

Hisler said the pay range for seasonal jobs is $11-$15 an hour.

He said lake operations are the second greatest need, that’s where Miles Waehner is looking to spend his summer before starting at Wake Tech in the fall.

“I just like working outdoors, and you know, I don’t feel that working indoors all day would be, you know, enjoyable at all,” Waehner said.

Hisler said the hiring process for camp counselors is in a good position after a late-season push.

Those interested can click here to apply for jobs with the Raleigh Parks Dept.