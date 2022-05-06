RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As severe storms — including a warning for a tornado — moved through Durham and Wake counties Friday afternoon, damage was reported.

Half-dollar-sized hail and a 60 mph wind gust were reported near Raleigh-Durham International Airport near Cary just before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The wind gust near RDU Airport caused damage to a small tree in a parking lot.

Officials also reported lightning strikes caused damage and fires to three homes Friday afternoon.

One fire was reported just before 4 p.m. following a lightning strike at a home in southern Durham along Park Glen Place that damaged the rear of the home.

Fire crews along Trotters Ridge Drive after a house fire from a lightning strike in northern Wake County Friday afternoon. CBS 17 photo

Approximately five minutes later lightning hit an apartment building along Advancement Avenue. The lightning strike caused damage but did not trigger a fire, according to officials.

There was also a house fire along Trotters Ridge Drive in northern Wake County off Six Forks Road just north of Durant Road.

No injuries were reported from the lightning strikes.