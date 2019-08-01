About 7,000 without power after thunderstorms pummel Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – About 7,000 are without power after thunderstorms pummeled Wake County Thursday afternoon, according to Duke Energy.

Over 2,000 of those outages are concentrated near Crabtree and Capital boulevards. More than 2,000 are also without power in the Garner area.

Among the damage caused was a lightning strike destroying a tree and a shed at a Raleigh home.

The lightning didn’t hit the house. The family said the fire department arrived on the scene quickly. The mother said the strike was so loud it left her ears ringing.

Elsewhere in Wake County, Garner police said traffic lights were out at US-501 and Mechanical Boulevard. Knightdale police reported traffic-light outages at Knightdale Boulevard and Parkside Commons Drive.

Police encourage drivers to be careful. Flashing yellow lights are to be approached with caution. Flashing red lights are to be treated as a stop sign. Intersections with no functioning lights are to be treated as a four-way stop.

CBS 17 will update this story as more damage reports come in.

