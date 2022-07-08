The house fire caused by a lightning strike in Wake Forest Friday. Photo from town of Wake Forest.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A lightning strike during heavy thunderstorms sparked a house fire in Wake Forest Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Dodford Court, which is in a neighborhood just off Chalk Road near Rolesville, according to Wake Forest town spokesman Bill Crabtree.

A lightning bolt hit the house and triggered a fire in the attic of the home, Crabtree said.

Fire crews from Wake Forest and Rolesville managed to extinguish the fire. No one was inside the house when the incident happened.

There were no injuries, Crabtree said.