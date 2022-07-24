APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex Fire Department says crews were called to a home after a lightning strike started a fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the call came in at about 3:43 p.m. after lightning struck the two-story home on Spring Shade Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they say there was heavy smoke showing from the home and the fire was mostly on the third floor and in the attic.

The family was home when the lightning struck house, but they said they thought everything was fine because their power came back on after the lightning strike. Then they say the power started going in and out.

The family got out of the home with no injuries, according to officials.

The Red Cross is currently helping the family.