GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials believe lightning strikes caused three separate house fires in Wake County Friday morning.

One of them was in Garner and two were in Fuquay-Varina.

The calls came after storms swept through central North Carolina and flash flood warnings were issued for several counties.

At about 7:11 a.m., the Garner Fire Chief said crews were called to a townhome on Misty Pike Drive off of Ten Ten Road in reference to a fire.

He said the fire was contained to one unit, and the homeowner was displaced.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The fire chief said residents of neighboring townhomes are fine and will be able to return to their homes later Friday.

He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, investigators believe it was caused by lightning because of where the fire started near the roof.

Two homes in Fuquay-Varina also had damage near the roof.

Town officials said fire crews were called to a home on the 2900 block of Jakes View Point and another home on Mallard Creek Court.

They said the separate calls had several similarities.

The fire was contained and only burned in the attic of both homes, according to the town.

Officials said no one was hurt or displaced in either incident.