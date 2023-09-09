APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — As heavy storms with dozens of lightning strikes moved through Wake County and central North Carolina on Saturday, two house fires were caused by lightning strikes, officials said.

The lightning also caused a nearly 2-hour delay in the North Carolina State University football game against Notre Dame.

The first house fire from a lightning strike happened just after 9:30 a.m. near Apex in the 1300 block of Elk River Drive, according to Jeff Harrison, Apex assistant fire chief of operations.

The lightning strike caused a fire in the attic of the two-story home.

No one was injured, but two people were displaced by fire damage in the attic and water and smoke damage throughout the home, Harrison said.

Cary fire crews also responded to the fire. Apex crews were on the scene for about four hours to make sure the fire did not rekindle.

As the same storms moved through, a home in Cary also caught fire from a lightning strike, according to Town of Cary Spokesman Kenric Alexander.

The fire in Cary happened along the 300 block of Coorsdale Drive, which is just off SE Cary Parkway, Alexander said.

The blaze damaged a three-story home in the area but no one was injured.

The extent of damage to the Coorsdale Drive home is not known, but the fire appeared to damage the attic area.