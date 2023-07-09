CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary Fire Department responded to a house fire after lightning struck a nearby tree Saturday evening. Officials say that the fire was contained to the attic and that the Red Cross was helping the family find a place to stay.

The couple was at home with their 1-month-old baby and one of their visiting mothers when the fire started.

“About 5:30 we received a phone call for a house on fire. Our police officer was in the area, was driving by. He quickly got on the scene, said that there was a fire, got the residents out. We had a fire engine returning from another possible fire, was here within seconds — so made it quick tackling the fire. It was confined to the attic,” said Cary Fire Battalion Chief Joey Smith.

The fire was called in at roughly the same time that neighbors said they heard a loud noise and saw a bright light flash through their windows. Bryan Spiegel was at home with his partner when he saw lightning strike a tree in their yard. He said that he hadn’t registered that lightning had struck so close to his home until later.

Spiegel said, “I get in the car with my partner taking off up the hill here. I notice that the house over here is actually on fire. I’m like oh my god, look at how close that was to your house honey. This is like, I don’t know how that happened.”

Another neighbor, Paul Scofield, said that he also saw the flash of light, shortly before his power went out.

“We were watching Netflix right by our window when we heard a loud boom and saw a red flash. The hair on the back of my neck flew up,” said Scofield.

He said after realizing it was a lightning strike, the family’s TV, internet and phone line went out.

“I walked outside and looked around, and I saw this debris all over the yard,” added Scofield.

Saturday’s fire came just one day after another lightning strike displaced a family in Raleigh.