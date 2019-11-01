Lights out: 150 customers to lose power during planned outage in Wake Forest Monday night

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — It will be lights out for around 150 customers in part of Wake Forest Monday night when a planned power outage will take place.

According to a Town of Wake Forest press release, there will be a planned outage from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the vicinity of S. Franklin Street.

Electricity will be turned off so that crews can safely finish installing and energizing underground power lines, town officials said.

Areas impacted by the planned power outage will include the Deacons Ridge subdivision and Forest Ridge Apartments.

“Wake Forest Power wishes to thank the affected customers in advance for their patience and understanding during Monday’s planned outage,” the release said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now