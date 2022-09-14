RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Turning off the lights is something we do at the end of our day that we usually don’t think about, but the simple flip of a switch could mean more birds get to where they’re going.

“Turning out the lights is our initiative to help save birds and make their passages safer as they make their journeys,” says Pam Diamond. Pam is a volunteer with the Wake Audubon Society’s Lights Out initiative. She says most birds make their annual journeys south at night, so bright lights can confuse them, taking them off course or worse.

“The artificial light down below is disorientating,” she explains. “They’re tired, they’re making these long journeys and there’s all these artificial lights down below in our cities, and it disorients them, and they crash into buildings and windows.”

Roughly a billion birds fly into windows, houses, or skyscrapers every year. So how can you help keep this from happening? It’s simple: from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. turn off your outside lights, now through the end of November.

“It’s not that hard, we’re not asking for huge efforts,” Pam says. “It’s simple, and there’s so many benefits besides just helping save birds, which is primary.”

Studies tell us that just by turning off outside lights for that seven-hour period, bird collisions with buildings dropped by 80 percent!

So flip that switch so birds can enjoy the flight, and we can enjoy them.

“It’s such a small effort for us to make and to save the birds that for me, bring me so much joy, and I know I’m not alone,” she adds.

If you’re worried about a dark porch for safety reasons, Pam says put your lights on a timer or sensor, or having them pointing down, not up.

