Limited seating available for South Wake Landfill meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Solid Waste Management Division and the South Wake Landfill Citizens Committee are inviting neighbors of the South Wake Landfill to come out to their next meeting.

The meeting will be held on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the South Wake Landfill Office, located at 6025 Old Smithfield Road in Apex.

According to officials, though, seating is limited as the meeting space can only accommodate 40 people.

Residents can come to the meeting and learn about current operations at the landfill and Wake County’s plan for it in the future.

In the past, many have had issues with the landfill.

Residents are also encouraged to share their thoughts and ideas to make the landfill’s presence in the area a positive one, while also sharing what was learned in the meeting to those who live near, but couldn’t attend.

To reserve a seat, residents are encouraged to contact Stephanie Garehan at stephanie.garehan@wakegov.com.

