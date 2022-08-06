RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Wake County residents spent their Saturday morning waiting in line to get a monkeypox vaccine.

It comes two days after the White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

The Wake County Public Health Department is holding the free monkeypox vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It’s being held at the Wake County Public Health Center at 10 Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh.

They’re seeing a huge turnout, according to a tweet.

“The line winds through the inside, out the door and around the corner!” it says.

The agency says one couple arrived at 6 a.m. – four hours before the event started – to make sure they were first in line.

To qualify for the vaccine, they say attendees must be 18 or older and meet the following requirements:

People who have been in close physical contact with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days

Men who have sexual intercourse with men, or transgender individuals within the past 90 days who report having multiple or anonymous sex partners, being diagnosed with an STI, or having been pre-exposed to HIV

Officials say anyone who comes to get the vaccine will undergo a brief screening beforehand.

The event is free and no appointment is necessary, according to organizers.

“This is an intentional step to remove any barriers to access,” said Sig Hutchinson, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

In a release, Wake County Public Health reported having about 550 doses of the vaccine.

The agency plans to distribute them until the supply is gone.

Masks must be worn at all times while in the Public Health Center.