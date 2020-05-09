Lines of shoppers seen as stores reopen in North Carolina under Phase 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Retail stores are allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity now that North Carolina is in Phase One of the state’s reopening plan.

Many retail stores opened their doors this weekend.

Dozens of people line up Saturday afternoon outside retail stores that have been closed for weeks, such as the TJ Maxx on Falls of Neuse Road.

Not all stores chose to reopen. Only 15% of the 200+ stores at Crabtree Valley Mall said they plan to reopen for in-person shopping this weekend.

“People are still very guarded, which I understand. We’ll still continue to do curbside as well as be open,” said CeCe Danny, owner of Stuf N Such.

Danny said business has been down 95 percent at her store since COVID-19 hit, keeping shoppers away.

“We miss them. They energize the store. They also keep the cash flow going,” said Danny.

They’re now open with one entrance, along with sanitizer, masks and gloves at the door.

Many store owners don’t expect business to return to normal anytime soon.

“This is real. It’s a real virus and it’s an invisible enemy, so I completely empathize with the people that are weary of going out to stores,” said Alexandra Del Rio, owner of Koket Boutique.

To be extra safe, they’re staying at 20 percent capacity at Koket Boutique, despite being allowed to do more.

Many businesses have also added online platforms for customers and will continue to do curbside pickups.

“It’s all different. Each day will be different, but we’re here. Ready,” said Danny.



Many stores have reduced their hours, so it’s a good idea to call before heading out to shop.

Many of them want customers to be wearing a mask as well.

