Lineup announced for 2021 Artsplosure festival in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The lineup for the 2021 iteration of Raleigh’s Artsplosure festival was announced Monday. It will feature a North Carolina native as one of many live-music acts, as well as other performances.

The festival will be held Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. Organizers “have curated an eclectic mix of emerging performers ranging from acoustic blues, to Cosmic Americana, to soul, to alt-folk, and more,” a news release said.

Performers for Saturday, Oct. 9 are: Bassel & the Supernaturals, North Carolina guitarist and songwriter Lakota John, Christopher Paul Stelling, and Aaron Lee Tasjan, The headliner is Son Little, who the Independent called “a formidable talent.”

Live music on Sunday, Oct. 9, will be performed by Blue Cactus, Trippers & Askers, T. Gold, Chessa Rich, Libby Rodenbough, Ida Mae, and Thunderstorm Artis.

Country singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer will headline Sunday. She was named an artist to watch during Maren Morris’ speech at the 2020 Country Music Awards, the release said.

More information on the event can be found online.