RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Schools in Wake County are continuing to have HVAC issues, leading to some of them having to dismiss early Thursday.

Apex Friendship High School had to let students out at 9:30 a.m. due to issues keeping the building cool. Afterschool activities such as JV football, volleyball, tennis and band rehearsal are still expected to stay on schedule

Millbrook High dismissed their students at noon “due to our HVAC system not working at full capacity and high temperatures expected for today,” according to a message from their principal. Afterschool activities are still expected to occur.

