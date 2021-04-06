List of locations in Wake County administering COVID-19 vaccine – April 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Here’s a list of the locations in Wake County administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Please contact each location beforehand as an appointment may be necessary.
|Blue Ridge Pharmacy
Wake County Human Services
|Richard D. Adelman, MD
|Family Medical Associates of Raleigh
|Allmed Clinic PA
|Advance Community Health
|Tricity Family Medicine & Urgent Care Clinic -Holly Springs
|WakeMed Raleigh Campus
|NeighborHealth Lake Boone Trail
|Duke Raleigh Hospital
|Rex Hospital, Inc
|UNC Hospitals at Wakebrook
|st joseph primary Care
|WakeMed Cary Hospital
|Alliance Medical Ministry
|CAPITAL FAMILY MEDICINE (EXEC)
|Cary Adult Medicine
|Bee Well Pharmacy LLC
|Central Prison Healthcare Complex
|Cary Healthcare Associates
|NC State University Student Health
|Raleigh Family Practice, PA
|Wake Internal Medicine Consultants, Inc.
|Garner Internal Medicine
|Seqirus
|Bio-Medical Applications of North Carolina, Inc d/b/a/ Wake Dialysis
|Alignment Healthcare Raleigh
|Raleigh Medical Group
|Waverly Primary Care
|Biomedical Applications of NC, Inc. Raleigh Dialysis
|Biomedical Applications of NC, Inc, FMC New Hope Dialysis
|Western Wake Wellness
|A to Z Pharmacy
|Health Park Pharmacy
|Oak City Dialysis
|UNC Holly Springs Medical Office Building
|UNC Panther Creek Medical Office Building
|Glenwood South Pharmacy Market
|dj’s pharmacy
|Medicap Pharmacy 8286
|Garner 5th Avenue Pharmacy
|Falls River Pharmacy
|Biogen RTP
|Person Street Pharmacy
|Josefs Pharmacy Raleigh
|Hayes Barton Pharmacy
|VaxOn
|Holly Park Pharmacy
|Southeastern Healthcare of North Carolina
|Garner Family Pharmacy
|SiteMed NC
|Nuevo Health
|We Care Pharmacy
|SPRINGFIELD PHARMACY
|Wendell Medical Center PA
|Corner Drug Stores of Zebulon/Zebulon Drug
|Knightdale Pharmacy
|White Oak Pharmacy, LLC
|StarMed Healthcare – Cary at Chapel Hill Rd
|Kerr Health LTC, a PharMerica Company
|HARRIS TEETER PHARMACY 09700344
|HARRIS TEETER PHARMACY 9700430
|PharmCare USA of North Carolina, LLC
|select medical services, pllc dba select family practice
|Cynthia Gregg, MD, PLLC
|Garner Family Practice
|SAS Health Care Center
|Avance Care