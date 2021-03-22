LIST: The 50 highest-paying jobs in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER)– Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Raleigh, NC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Raleigh, the annual mean wage is $54,850 or 2.5% higher than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $221,480. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock
#50. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $93,150
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,720
– Employment: 220,750
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($110,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($107,190)
— San Juan-Carolina-Caguas, PR ($103,530)
Austin Community College // Flickr
#49. Veterinarians
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $93,550
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#48. Art directors
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $93,920
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,600
– Employment: 42,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,970)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,810)
Canva
#47. Computer systems analysts
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $95,730
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,160
– Employment: 589,060
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)
Canva
#46. Materials engineers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $96,200
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,890
– Employment: 26,820
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)
— Boulder, CO ($127,260)
— Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)
TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock
#45. Sales engineers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $96,690
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– Employment: 63,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
Canva
#44. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $97,690
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,810
– Employment: 25,860
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)
— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#43. Database administrators and architects
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $100,460
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 800
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,110
– Employment: 125,460
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#42. Management analysts
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $101,220
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,560
– Employment: 709,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($132,090)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)
EU2017EE // Flickr
#41. Information security analysts
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $103,260
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,210
– Employment: 125,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
IBM Research // Flickr
#40. Computer network architects
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $103,340
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock
#39. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $104,570
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,980
– Employment: 306,980
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
— Casper, WY ($125,850)
PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock
#38. Computer programmers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $105,170
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,610
– Employment: 199,540
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)
— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#37. Electronics engineers, except computer
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $107,330
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,210
– Employment: 128,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#36. Nurse practitioners
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $108,640
– #167 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#34 (tie). Chemical engineers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,090
– Employment: 30,120
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)
— Midland, TX ($152,170)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#34 (tie). Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 14,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
Pixabay
#33. Advertising and promotions managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $110,320
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,890
– Employment: 25,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($200,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)
USACE NY // Flickr
#32. Construction managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $110,330
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Physician assistants
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $110,620
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
dokurose // Shutterstock
#30. Actuaries
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $112,200
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,970
– Employment: 22,260
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)
g-stockstudio // Shutterstock
#29. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $112,570
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,180
– Employment: 249,090
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)
— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)
— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)
Canva
#28. Statisticians
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $112,920
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,680
– Employment: 39,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,960)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,970)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($124,300)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $116,870
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#26. Computer hardware engineers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $117,000
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 67,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Personal financial advisors
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $118,520
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#24. Industrial production managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $118,730
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
indukas // Shutterstock
#23. Physicists
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $119,640
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $131,080
– Employment: 16,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($193,150)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($164,420)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($161,640)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#22. Optometrists
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $121,430
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,980
– Employment: 39,420
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#21. Pharmacists
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $122,130
– #254 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#20. Purchasing managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $122,720
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#19. Human resources managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $123,230
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 670
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
KSai23 // Shutterstock
#18. Chiropractors
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $123,770
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $85,010
– Employment: 35,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($160,330)
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)
— Reno, NV ($140,260)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#17. Training and development managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $124,880
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
Pixabay
#16. Compensation and benefits managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $125,170
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,210
– Employment: 16,900
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
— New Haven, CT ($179,310)
Canva
#15. Pediatricians, general
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $134,320
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $184,410
– Employment: 29,740
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($277,390)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
— Chico, CA ($270,550)
Canva
#14. Financial managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $140,770
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Lawyers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $142,410
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Computer and information systems managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $143,750
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,700
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
Pixabay
#11. General and operations managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $145,790
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,360
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
Canva
#10. Sales managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $148,240
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
Canva
#9. Podiatrists
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $149,090
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,680
– Employment: 9,770
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)
Pixabay
#8. Architectural and engineering managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $149,120
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 960
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#7. Marketing managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $150,520
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
NTNU // Flickr
#6. Natural sciences managers
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $162,180
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– Employment: 67,720
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
Canva
#5. Nurse anesthetists
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $165,840
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $181,040
– Employment: 43,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($266,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#4. Psychiatrists
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $195,920
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $220,430
– Employment: 25,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)
Canva
#3. Family medicine physicians
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $200,930
– #191 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#2. Chief executives
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $218,300
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
Canva
#1. Dentists, general
Raleigh, NC
– Annual mean salary: $221,480
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)