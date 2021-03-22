LIST: The 50 highest-paying jobs in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER)– Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Raleigh, NC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Raleigh, the annual mean wage is $54,850 or 2.5% higher than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $221,480. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $93,150

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,720

– Employment: 220,750

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($110,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($107,190)

— San Juan-Carolina-Caguas, PR ($103,530)

#49. Veterinarians

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $93,550

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

#48. Art directors

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $93,920

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,600

– Employment: 42,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,810)

#47. Computer systems analysts

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $95,730

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,160

– Employment: 589,060

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)

#46. Materials engineers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $96,200

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,890

– Employment: 26,820

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)

— Boulder, CO ($127,260)

— Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)

#45. Sales engineers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $96,690

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

#44. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $97,690

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,810

– Employment: 25,860

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)

— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)

#43. Database administrators and architects

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $100,460

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,110

– Employment: 125,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)

#42. Management analysts

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $101,220

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 709,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($132,090)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)

#41. Information security analysts

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $103,260

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– Employment: 125,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

#40. Computer network architects

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $103,340

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

#39. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $104,570

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,980

– Employment: 306,980

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)

— Casper, WY ($125,850)

#38. Computer programmers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $105,170

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,610

– Employment: 199,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)

— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)

#37. Electronics engineers, except computer

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $107,330

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

#36. Nurse practitioners

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $108,640

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#34 (tie). Chemical engineers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,090

– Employment: 30,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)

— Midland, TX ($152,170)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)

#34 (tie). Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#33. Advertising and promotions managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $110,320

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,890

– Employment: 25,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($200,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)

#32. Construction managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $110,330

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

#31. Physician assistants

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $110,620

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#30. Actuaries

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $112,200

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,970

– Employment: 22,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)

#29. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $112,570

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,180

– Employment: 249,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)

— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)

#28. Statisticians

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $112,920

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,680

– Employment: 39,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,970)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($124,300)

#27. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $116,870

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

#26. Computer hardware engineers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $117,000

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 67,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)

#25. Personal financial advisors

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $118,520

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#24. Industrial production managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $118,730

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#23. Physicists

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $119,640

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $131,080

– Employment: 16,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($193,150)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($164,420)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($161,640)

#22. Optometrists

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $121,430

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

#21. Pharmacists

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $122,130

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#20. Purchasing managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $122,720

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

#19. Human resources managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $123,230

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#18. Chiropractors

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $123,770

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,010

– Employment: 35,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($160,330)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)

— Reno, NV ($140,260)

#17. Training and development managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $124,880

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

#16. Compensation and benefits managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $125,170

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,210

– Employment: 16,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)

— New Haven, CT ($179,310)

#15. Pediatricians, general

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $134,320

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,410

– Employment: 29,740

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($277,390)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)

— Chico, CA ($270,550)

#14. Financial managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $140,770

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#13. Lawyers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $142,410

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#12. Computer and information systems managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $143,750

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#11. General and operations managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $145,790

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#10. Sales managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $148,240

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#9. Podiatrists

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $149,090

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,680

– Employment: 9,770

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)

#8. Architectural and engineering managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $149,120

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 960

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#7. Marketing managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $150,520

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#6. Natural sciences managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $162,180

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

#5. Nurse anesthetists

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $165,840

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

#4. Psychiatrists

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $195,920

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $220,430

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)

#3. Family medicine physicians

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $200,930

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

#2. Chief executives

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $218,300

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

#1. Dentists, general

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $221,480

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)