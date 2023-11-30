WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a reason Christopher Batts and Christian Fessler love what they do.

“To create beauty and show the world how passionate we can be with flowers… To just give a smile to people when they need it the most,” said Fessler.

The married couple opened Heritage Floral Design in Wake Forest eight months ago. They’ve been operating the business for four years and were hopeful for new beginnings in a new community.

Batts said, “We are one of the first gay-owned businesses here in Wake Forest and we’re very proud of that. We’re proud of our work.”

The business mostly supplies flowers for weddings and special events—the owners said it’s a business dedicated to love.

It’s a sharp contrast employees felt after learning a Little Free Library on the property, which was decorated to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, was cut down and removed. The owners said they were informed by police shortly after reopening after the holiday break.

“It was hand-painted on the top. It said LGBTQ+, and it had handprints that were in the trans flag colors and the pride flag colors,” said Batts.

He said the library was also a gift from a local Girl Scout troop that spent a few days building it. He pointed to the splintered wood–the only part of the library that’s left behind–and said all the donated books inside were taken, too. The library was mostly filled with children’s books and a few cookbooks that were donated by people in the community.

The owners said they’re hopeful nearby security cameras at the intersection of Elm Avenue and White Street captured whoever is responsible. For the past few months, Batts and Fessler said they’ve also received hateful messages about the library—even threats.

“It’s scary that someone took that much time to destroy something that only represented community, strengthening our community, our alliance between the LGBTQ community, and everybody else paying respects to all marginalized communities,” said Batts. He added, “With something as little as the destruction of a little library today, it’s that tomorrow it could be something else.”

Fessler said they’ve also received a lot of positive support and people who have made donations to create a more permanent library in its place. He said, “If anything, I think it will launch us forward. I think it will push the community forward and just show others that, you know, to persevere in the face of adversity.”

Wake Forest police said they’re investigating the incident and are asking for anyone with information to contact them.