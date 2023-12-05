WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police said they are looking for someone who removed a ‘Little Free Library’ from a sidewalk near downtown.

‘Little Free Library’ is a nonprofit organization whose volunteers place book-exchange boxes in communities around the world to inspire readers and expand book access.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, officers said someone stole one of the boxes that stood near the intersection of South White Street and Elm Avenue.

The police department shared surveillance photos of a person they want to bring in for questioning, as well as a red pickup truck.

Surveillance photos (Wake Forest Police Department)

They are hoping the person comes forward or someone will identify them.

Anyone who recognizes the person or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact Det. J. Bryant at 919-435-9618 or jbryant@wakeforestnc.gov or call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. Police say all calls are confidential.