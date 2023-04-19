RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A live concert series returned to City Plaza in downtown Raleigh Wednesday evening.

Live After 5 is a block party and concert series that featured a free concert, food trucks and drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

To honor the return of the event that started more than 20 years ago, Wednesday’s event was 80s and 90s themed. It was complete with 80s glamor shots, vintage clothes for purchase from Unorthodox Vintage and other local businesses.

Soul Psychedelique performed for a crowded City Plaza until 8 p.m.

The next Live After 5 event will take place at City Plaza May 17. For more information, click here.

CBS 17 is a proud sponser of Live After 5.