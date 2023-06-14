RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Santos, a K-9 who served alongside his handler and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, is being honored with a funeral service in Raleigh Wednesday morning.
K-9 Santos died in the early morning on May 26. He and his handler were helping Knightdale police track a suspect when police say a Knightdale officer accidentally fired their gun, striking the K-9.
Santos was rushed to the emergency clinic at N.C. State University’s Veterinary Hospital where he died.
The sheriff’s office said Santos was “skilled in tracking and protecting his handler with a fierce determination.”
“He gave his life to ensure the safety of our deputies and the residents of Wake County,” said the sheriff’s office in a news release. “We thank him for his loyalty and service.”
Santos joined the sheriff’s office in 2016, making him the longest-serving K-9, according to the sheriff’s office.