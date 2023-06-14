RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Santos, a K-9 who served alongside his handler and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, is being honored with a funeral service in Raleigh Wednesday morning.

K-9 Santos died in the early morning on May 26. He and his handler were helping Knightdale police track a suspect when police say a Knightdale officer accidentally fired their gun, striking the K-9.

Santos was rushed to the emergency clinic at N.C. State University’s Veterinary Hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office said Santos was “skilled in tracking and protecting his handler with a fierce determination.”

“He gave his life to ensure the safety of our deputies and the residents of Wake County,” said the sheriff’s office in a news release. “We thank him for his loyalty and service.”

Wake County Sheriff’s Office K9 Santos (Wake County Sheriff’s Office)

Santos joined the sheriff’s office in 2016, making him the longest-serving K-9, according to the sheriff’s office.