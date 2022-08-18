RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo (Wake County Jail)

Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was arrested and charged with felony murder, according to court documents served on Thursday.

Deputy Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty on August 11.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, Wake Sheriff Gerald Baker said, “It gives this office great pleasure on this morning to be able to share that one of the suspects that we believe is involved in the death of deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with murder,” said Baker.

A sergeant with the sheriff’s office added to Baker’s comments by saying future suspects are expected as the investigation continues.