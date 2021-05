RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– From the return of in-person performances, to helping plan the ideal date night involving a concert, the May issue of Raleigh Magazine is all about another step toward a normal life.

This issue features more than 35 stories which include the ongoing development in Midtown Raleigh to an investigative piece about the murder of Michael Jordan’s father.

Publisher Gina Stephens walked Bill Young through just a few of the highlights.

