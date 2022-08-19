RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The funeral service for slain Wake County deputy Ned Byrd began at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh.

Raleigh police began closing side streets around 10:45 a.m., along Glenwood Ave., leading to the church. Temporary closures include Delta Lake Drive, Commerce and Pleasant Valley Promenade to Duraleigh Road.

Following the funeral, a recessional will carry Deputy Byrd’s casket to Brown-Wynne funeral home in downtown Raleigh. The law enforcement motorcade will proceed down Glenwood Avenue, take a right on Hillborough Street and then a right onto St. Mary’s Street.