RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new development in Raleigh is using local artwork and interior design to showcase its history.

Mural by Gabriel Eng-Goetz at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

The huge mural alongside Raleigh Iron Works is hard to miss when you’re driving on Atlantic Avenue, just north of downtown Raleigh.

Local artist Gabriel Eng-Goetz painted the piece on the outside of the parking garage used for Forge at Raleigh Iron Works, the apartment complex on the 19-acre property.

Caroline Hilla is a small business owner who lives in the apartment complex on site.

She said she moved to Forge at Raleigh Iron Works in August and loves living around the art and history.

“It’s really exciting to see this intersection of this industrialized history, but also the more modern progressive creative side,” she said.

Foosball table in game room at Forge (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Artwork around Forge at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Artwork around Forge at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Artwork around Forge at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Artwork around Forge at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Artwork around Forge at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Artwork around Forge at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Her apartment sits on the 19-acre property, which served as a munition plant during World War I.

In the 1800s, the Bow Truss building, now part of Raleigh Iron Works, stood in Downtown Raleigh.

Hand-painted mural over the pool at Forge (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

In the 1950s, Peden Steel bought it and moved it to the location on Atlantic Ave. It was there that munitions were built for World War I. Peden Steel then built the Double Gable building by its side.

Today, they’re a hub for living, working and shopping.

“There’s really an entrepreneurial spirit,” Hilla said. “It’s exciting to see people opening up their restaurants and different places that are all walking distance.”

As the $150 million development continues to grow, photography and work from local artists keep the history alive.

“Even just walking around the building, there’s pictures everywhere, there’s original diagrams,” Hilla explained.

The amenities and the apartments are also designed to emulate the history, mixing an industrial feel with new technology.

Design emulating industrial feel (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Design emulating industrial feel (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Design emulating industrial feel (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

This year, Raleigh Iron Works plans to host more events as businesses like YoBa Studio and Ponysaurus Brewing Company plan to open.

Coming soon sign outside Ponysaurus Brewing Company (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

The new development has already hosted Raleigh Fashion Fest and the Jolly Raleigh Holiday Market, and they plan to host a Lunar New Year Celebration on Feb. 10.

“Who knows what new small businesses are going to pop up,” said Hilla.

According to Forge’s website, as of Tuesday, rent for one-bedrooms start around $1,900 a month and two-bedrooms start close to $2,400 a month.

Click here to learn more about Raleigh Iron Works and follow their growth.