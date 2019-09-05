Wake Forest adoption volunteers take in pups in need ahead of Dorian

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Most shelters need to be empty in order to take in stray or displaced pets after a hurricane. One Wake Forest animal shelter has been hard at work rescuing pets in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Volunteers from Saving Grace Animals for Adoption in Wake Forest have been all over Eastern North Carolina and South Carolina picking up pups in need. In the past few days, they’ve taken in 90 dogs.

Dorian hasn’t only displaced people in its path, many dogs are evacuees too.

“It’s a little bit more of a rush to move them because with the hurricane coming they have to make space,” said Molly Goldston, Director of Saving Grace.

Goldston says they always see a rush like this ahead of a hurricane because shelters have to clear out their populations to make room for pets that will be displaced by the storm.



“Whether those are strays that are picked up that may have been separated from their family or whether they’re owned animals so if people own their animals and evacuate they want to be able to keep those so they can be reunited after the storm,” Goldston said.

Goldston says their biggest need right now is to find people who can foster some of the mom dogs and puppies they picked up. Some are only a couple of days old.

Sarah Ryan is fostering one mom and her puppies.

“A lot of times people think well it’s not gonna be that bad here but the problem is where it is bad, on the coast, we’re trying to get those dogs out from there, so we can’t pull those dogs out from over there if we don’t have foster homes to put them in here.” Said Ryan.

Goldston says she expects to be taking in more pets impacted by the storm in the coming days.

