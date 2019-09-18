Local association pushes for whistleblower protection legislation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Protective Association and the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association typically work together, but in this instance they find themselves on opposite sides of the thin blue line.

“Our chief executives, and our Sheriffs in this state have a tremendous amount of power,” said Matt Cooper. “Sometimes they wield that power in an unfair manager, and sometimes an illegal manner.”

For years Matt Cooper and the Raleigh Police Protective Association have been pushing legislation that provides rank and file police officers extended whistleblower protection rights.

“Some of the things we worry about isn’t necessarily the encounters we have in the street, but it’s the interactions we have with our coworkers and our supervisors,” said Cooper.

Multiple bills have come and gone, and Cooper says the pushback has come from behind the badge.

“The Chief of Police Association and the Sheriff’s Association have been resistant for their own reasons,” said Cooper.

“The legislation that’s been introduced in the general assembly has several problems with it,” said Eddie Caldwell.

Eddie Caldwell of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association says past legislation has been too vague, and makes simple offenses like speeding a punishable offense.

“The bill would hamstring law enforcement agencies from carrying out the duties they are charged with carrying out,” said Caldwell.

Both organizations say they’re seeking accountability, but how they move towards that goal remains to be seen.

“We’re for accountability,” said Cooper. “That accounability should be seen from the top down.”

There is currently a bill working its way through the North Carolina legislature, but HB348 has been stuck in a Senate committee since May and isn’t on the calendar to be called for a vote.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now