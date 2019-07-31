Zebulon woman reflects after wrongful detention in Honduras

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two years ago, Amanda LaRoque made a desperate plea from a jail cell in Honduras.

“It was literally a call for help,” LaRoque said.

Now sitting at her home in Zebulon, she looks back at the ordeal with pain and also gratitude.

“It was just so overwhelming to see all of these people, friends, family, strangers, people I hadn’t seen in a long time, come to my rescue,” said LaRoque.

On July 30, 2017, LaRoque was detained as she was about to board a flight home after a trip to Honduras.

In her luggage was a “can safe,” a hollowed-out iced tea which she’d used to store her passport and valuables. However, police officers thought a white powder inside the can was drugs.

“I turned around to my girlfriend and I said ‘I’m never leaving Honduras. They are going to set me up, and I’m going to be an episode of Locked Up Abroad.’ That’s when it got real,” said LaRoque.

LaRoque was eventually driven an hour into the jungle to a jail called “The Cage,” where she spent several days while authorities tested the can for drugs.

“At that point when they started to open up the gates, I just broke down. I started screaming, ‘I’m not going in there,'” she said.

All the tests came back negative for drugs, and a judge dismissed the charges. However, it would take another five days for LaRoque to get her passport back, so she could fly home to Raleigh.

LaRoque, who co-owns The Goat in Raleigh with her husband, says over the past two years shes worked to raise awareness for other cases of Americans locked up overseas, as well as give back to the people and organizations that helped her while she was behind bars.

“People drove an hour just to bring me a roll of toilet paper or a gallon of water,” she said.

LaRoque said despite everything, she is grateful to the people in Honduras, and everyone who shared her story online. She said she’s finally in a place where she feels comfortable reading all the posts and kind words people sent her.

“You’re at this strange place because all this horribleness is happening to you, but all of these people are being so caring for you,” she said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now