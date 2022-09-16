RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Businesses working to recover from the pandemic could get some help from the IRS, and they might not realize it.

Employee Retention Credit (ERC) is a tax credit from the IRS for businesses who retained employees during COVID-19.

While the program is no longer in place for current quarters, businesses can amend their 2020 or 2021 tax returns to claim credit for quarters they qualify under. The IRS discusses that form here.

Jim Barnhill is an affiliate with ERC Specialists and helps businesses file for the program. He said many businesses qualify, but don’t know it.

He said part of the reason businesses don’t know about the program is due to complex rules and regulations. He said while businesses who received PPP loans initially did not qualify for ERC, Congress later changed the rules allowing businesses who received PPP loans to qualify for a reduced amount.

“Everybody that we’re talking to is saying that ‘I’ve been told that I don’t qualify for this program’ because they received the PPP loan, and Congress changed the rules to that effective in November of 2021,” Barnhill said.

He said businesses with one to less than 500 W-2 employees could qualify if they lost money in certain quarters of 2020 or 20201 compared to 2019, or had a supply chain interruption, or any type of government shutdown and/or reduction in capacity our hours.

“Which pretty much covers every business in North Carolina,” he said.

Midtown Quicklube Tire & Service saw its business take a hit during the height of the pandemic. Co-owner Lisa Brandenburg said their car count went from 20 cars a day to 14.

“It was quite a big hit as far as monetary wise,” Brandenburg said.

She retained employees and was able to get money back through the ERC.

“The money has helped quite a bit because it helped us hire a new key employee and also help maintain our employees that we have now, but it also put some money in the bank for a rainy day as well,” Brandenburg said.

Barnhill said businesses qualifying under 2020 quarters have until the end of 2023 to amend the returns and businesses qualifying under 2021 quarters have until 2024 to amend the returns. He said the program could end when the money runs out if Congress decides not to refund it.

As for the amount of money a business could get back, Barnhill said that depends on the number of employees, amount of payroll paid and the number of quarters they qualify for, with a maximum of $26,000 back per employee.

There can be a big range in refunds. Barnhill said the businesses he’s worked with in North Carolina have received between $7,800 and $2.2 million in refunds.

He said businesses can also qualify for up to $100,000 if they’re considered a recovery startup, which is a business that opened between February 15th, 2020, and December 31st, 2021.

Barnhill said it takes about seven to eight months for the businesses to receive refunds from the IRS.