Local businesses making operations changes as NC enters Phase 1 of reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As retailers prepare to reopen Friday, they’re making changes to how they operate their business amid COVID-19.

Phase one of Governor Roy Cooper’s plan to reopen the state’s economy goes into effect at 5:00 p.m. Friday.

“We want customers to pick things up, smell amazing candles, still being able to shop. We’ll just ask that they wear gloves,” said the owner of The Local Squirrel, Rachael Riddle.

Under phase one Governor Cooper says the statewide stay-at-home order is still in effect, and people are encouraged to continue working from home.

The biggest change is that phase one removes the designation the only “essential” retail businesses are allowed open.

Beginning Friday evening, all retail stores can open as long at they remain at 50 percent capacity.

Inside stores, customers will be required to stand 6 feet apart and the businesses must frequently clean, provide hand sanitizer, and employees are recommended to wear cloth face coverings.

Under phase one bars, gyms, entertainment venues, and salons remain closed.

Another change in phase one allows groups of friends, up to 10 people, to gather outside.

Outdoor worship services with greater than 10 people are allowed, so long as social distancing is practiced.

Parks and trails are encouraged to reopen.

State health officials are asking people who chose to visit retail businesses to remember the three w’s: wear a face covering, wash your hands, and wait six feet apart.