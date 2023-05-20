RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The annual “Got to be NC” festival has taken over the state fairgrounds.

On Saturday, it was a lively bubble of fun and games.

But inside the Agri Expo Center, it was more than that: it was people’s livelihoods.

(Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

“You know, everybody here works very hard for their business. It’s good to support them,” said Christian Rocuts.

He and his wife own Raleigh Popsicle Co.

This was their first year at the expo center, handing out samples of their popsicles.

“The whole last week, I was making popsicles. I made around 2,000,” said Rocuts.

He said the festival isn’t just about getting outside, getting on some rides and trying out some food.

It’s a chance to learn about local businesses and support them.

“Everybody really seems to like the pound cakes. We’re sampling orange right now,” said Amanda Taylor. “It makes me happy because Stella was my great grandma. And the recipe was her recipe.”

Taylor owns Stella Cake Bakery. It’s also her first time as a vendor at the festival.

She was one of about 90 vendors set up at the Food Lion Local Goodness Marketplace.

“I really liked the idea of being able to showcase the local products here and using local ingredients,” Taylor added.

The extra attention is something these business owners said couldn’t have come at a better time.

With inflation and the cost of everything going up, they’re thankful for any extra support they can get.

“We’ve trying to live day by day, you know, and when people spend their money with us, you help us, you know, take the kids to college, uh, pay for the rain, people pay for the water bill,” said Rocuts.

“[I find some people] are willing to spend the extra couple of dollars, especially because they know it is a small business. They’d rather support you than a bigger franchise,” said Taylor.

Click here to learn more.