Local businesses turn to professional sanitation services as state prepares for Phase 2 of reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After months of seeing COVID-19 stories about all the dangers of infection, about its spread and ways to keep yourself safe, there’s going to be a lot of trepidation among people who will be returning to soon-to-be re-opened businesses.

“There are employees working remotely who want to feel safe coming back to work,” said Matt Berry of Enviro-Master Services.

The Raleigh Racquet Club is one place that is preparing for a full reopening.

Currently, the club allows limited outside activities, but when it fully re-opens, it needs to reassure employees and members the place is clean.

One of the ways it will do that is to post “certificates of sanitation” around the facility.

“We have daily cleaning procedures that have been enhanced and are in place,” said club general manager Timmer Halligan. “We have sanitizing devices throughout the entire facility.”

The club’s locker rooms, common areas, and restaurants are also being sprayed weekly by Enviro-Master with a hospital-grade disinfectant concentrating on so-called touch-points where people are most likely to put their hands.

Technician Dee Hodges says the electrostatic sprayer she uses can make sure the disinfectant gets everywhere.

“It has three different levels,” she said. “I adjust it to the level of the space to make sure everything is covered.”

The disinfectant remains active for 7-10 days.

Berry says many other businesses are following the lead of the Raleigh Racquet Club calling companies like Enviro-Master for disinfection services prior to reopening.

“I’m currently getting calls every day from different businesses that are re-opening and putting together a plan for each business,” he said.

It’s important to note that spraying procedures won’t replace social distancing—hand sanitizing and other precautions.

The disinfection is just meant as another layer of safety which businesses are using to reassure their customers.