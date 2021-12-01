Local Cary boutique captures thieves on camera as they take estimated $38 thousand worth of merchandise

CARY N.C. – One Cary business owner said she’s lost tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise after two people broke into her store Wednesday morning.

Security footage at J’Adore Boutique shows two people breaking into the store just after 4 a.m., running behind glass cases and stealing bags.

Owner Nicole Denny said the people took high-end handbacks ranging from 500 to 5,000 a piece, leather goods and wallets all together totaling more than $38,000.

“This is my livelihood. It’s how I feed my kids,” Denny said. “It’s like, your privacy and personal property has just been violated.”

Denny said this isn’t the first time at her store. Police responded to another burglary there in September of last year.

“This is the second time I’ve been hit and I’m not the only one,” Denny said.

Cary PD also responded in October of this year to DJ’s pharmacy just two doors down.

“We did respond to DJ’s on October 14th, 2021,” department spokesperson John Reeves said in a statement.

“Officers found the front door glass smashed out. Nothing was reported stolen from the business.”

Reeves said the police department will increase patrols in the area.

“As far as burglary prevention, our patrol officers constantly are on the look out for unusual activity late at night,” Reeves said. “We also ask our businesses to do their best to store any high value items in a secure area during the overnight, as well as consider enhanced security measures to help mitigate the chances of an overnight breakins. Some of these suggestions include: reinforcing door locking mechanisms to make them harder to defeat and considering installing non- breakable glass or non shattering window films that prevent glass doors from being a point of entry for thieves.”