Company offers free tools to help businesses navigate grant, loan relief process

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Navigating the grant and loan process can be overwhelming for small businesses in need of help right now.

A technology subsidiary of a law firm is offering free tools for businesses to use.

They help companies determine whether they’re likely to be eligible for loans due to COVID-19.

It specifically relates to SBA and tax relief under the CARES Act and FFCRA.

The owner of the company “SixFifty” said he wanted to help other businesses since a lot of them don’t have attorneys or tax advisors.

“We don’t how to build ventilators and we can’t sew masks, but we have world-class legal expertise at our fingertips and we wanted to help make that available and have that be our contribution during this crisis,” said Kimball Parker, CEO of SixFifty.