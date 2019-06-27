Cary dry cleaners owner recounts sword-bearing robbery

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A sword-bearing robber was caught on surveillance video Tuesday morning when police say she robbed Kwon’s Crescent Commons Dry Cleaners.

The owner, James Kwon, said he came face-to-face with the suspect, Chloe Martinez, around 7:30 a.m.

Kwon was working in the back when the 23-year-old walked in.

“Some lady comes inside, she looks like a customer. I said, ‘You have to wait.'”

Kwon said when he walked to the front, the woman pointed an 18-inch sword at his stomach.

“I said, ‘Okay, wait there’s a policeman outside,’ so then she looks around, I push the chair and run around.”

He said Martinez got away with about $150 from the cash register, but customers outside took down her license plate number and police arrested Martinez soon after.

CBS 17 found out she’s been arrested before for drug-related charges and violating probation.

“This has never happened before so I was so scared,” said Susan Kwon.

Susan Kwon said she was shocked to hear what happened to her husband.

“When he got home, he told me the story and I said, ‘What? What happened? Was nobody there?'”

She’s thankful he’s okay but after 24 years of being in business, they’re going to focus on being more cautious.

“We don’t even think about that. Neighbors are really nice. So I said, ‘Well honey, we have to be careful now.”

CBS 17 went to Chloe Martinez’s address, but no one came to the door.

