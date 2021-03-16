Local gym members turning to at-home workouts despite eased COVID-19 restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the last six months, the Lifetime Fitness in Raleigh has been welcoming guests back inside the building but CBS 17 learned it is not as many as before.

“Right now we’re about 50 percent of where we were at last year,” said manager, Damola Obadina.

Obadina says the gym is able to operate at 50 percent capacity but they haven’t even seen 30 percent coming back in for workouts, which would be around 700 people, despite all the safety precautions put in place.

“Initially I was a little worried,” said member Deana Ambrosine.

Many members are now focusing on live workouts they can do from their phones at home. But after months of having their routine disrupted, some rather hit the weights and cardio machines in person.

“Coming back into the gym with everyone wearing their mask and the cleaning stations and the hand sanitizer that’s around I feel really safe,” said Ambrosine.

One member, Aaron, says he worked out at home regularly during quarantine, but he’s glad to be back. “Swimming probably I’m getting to be an old guy so running many times a week you can start to feel it impacting the knees.”

The manager tells me they have positive COVID-19 cases at the Raleigh location on Falls of Neuse Road, but did not have to shut down for cleaning because it’s something they do regularly.

“Our overnight crew every night disinfects every piece of equipment we also do a 1 o’clock clean where we come in and reset the whole club disinfect every piece of equipment,” said Obadina.

Obadina also says their security cameras and check-in system allow for easy contract tracing. They’re able to tell who was in the gym at what time.