Local kids have $100 gift card to ‘Shop with a Cop’ Saturday in Raleigh

Walmart (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A local Raleigh Walmart is allowing kids to play “Cops and Robbers” inside its store on Saturday – except it’s legal.

The Raleigh Police Department is partnering with the Walmart Superstore located at 8000 Town Drive in Raleigh for is annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

The event allows pre-selected kids to take a $100 gift card, and a Raleigh officer, around the Walmart and go on a shopping spree. The cops will be there to accompany each kid in their buying decisions and also teach them about their profession, a news release said.

The event runs from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

