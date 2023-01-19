WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The giant gorilla that used to sit off of South Main St. in Wake Forest now has a new home, and one lucky family got to see it arrive.

The 8-foot tall, 5-foot wide gorilla, which used to stand outside of Hoy Auction, was auctioned off on Sunday.

The highest bidder was Keith’s Store, at 13041 Keith Store Road, in Wake Forest. It’s known as a community hangout with a rich 80-year history.

“The decision was easy to bid to keep another part of Wake Forest’s history alive,” the owners of Keith’s Store told CBS 17.

Gorilla on the move

The husband and wife were quick to move the gorilla to its new home.

On Monday, they drove to Hoy Auction to pick up the gorilla, load it in a truck, and bring it back to Keith’s Store.

Wife and co-owner Kaitlin Kerr shared with CBS 17 a sweet story about the move.

She said she was helping with inventory at the store while her husband went to pick up the gorilla.

The store was closed at the time because Kerr said it’s closed on Mondays during the winter.

According to Kerr, a mom and her two kids knocked on the doors to personally thank the store for keeping the gorilla in the area.

Kerr asked them if they could stick around for a minute since she knew her husband was on his way back with the gorilla.

About 30 seconds later, she said he and the gorilla rounded the corner.

The mom and her kids were so excited and the mom filmed the gorilla pulling up and being unloaded, according to Kerr.

She said the kids were the first ones to sit in the gorilla’s hand for a picture at his new home.

The store is now working on setting up a geocache for the gorilla, according to an Instagram post.