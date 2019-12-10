Local law enforcement get crisis management, use of force training with new technology

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every officer in Wake County will experience some form of training at Wake Tech’s Public Safety Campus during their career.

That level training is going up a notch to help officers learn extensive interactive training in crisis management, use of force, and firearms use.

Officers with the Raleigh Police Department, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Fuquay-Varina Police Department were some of the first to train with the new systems that give officers real life on the job scenarios.

“We can simulate in here what they most likely will see out there. So, they would have already had that experience under their belt. So they are more prepared to handle this type of situation,” explained Ranger Master Bob Windsor.

He showed the officers the new MILO Range Pro, an interactive Use-of-Force and tactical judgment training system. Officers can go through hundreds of scenarios. This group navigated through business burglaries, home break-ins and search warrants

The officers responded to each scenario using their own service weapon.

“It’s totally reactionary,” said Windsor. “ They would have to talk to them, tell them who they are, what they want them to do. What the consequences are if they don’t do it. So that’s why it’s important because they get the officer involved in this thing as they do in the real world,” he explained.

Officers were then debriefed on how well they responded.

“You’re making split-second decisions. This allows you to make those decisions, review what you did. You see how you were and see how accurate you were with your shots,” said Raleigh Police Officer Marty Walton.

Walton is apart of the training team with the police department. He also said although the training gets your heart rate up, it’s an invaluable tool for every officer.

“This is getting your duty weapon in your hand and giving you the practice that you need and getting comfortable using your duty weapon,” continued Officer Walton.

The training is free for every law enforcement officer in the state.

