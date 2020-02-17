Local leaders, advocates to speak out against recent ICE activity in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, local leaders and advocates from the Triangle are expected to talk about recent ICE activity here in the area.

Advocates and leaders are speaking up and opposing recent ICE activities in the Triangle. Raleigh and Durham city councilors, along with those advocates, will announce efforts to protect communities from separation and denounce the ICE arrests.

This all comes after ICE announced the arrest of 32 undocumented immigrants in 10 counties. Sixteen of those arrests happened in Wake County.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is among the local agencies that stopped honoring ICE detainers.

Those detainers would allow the sheriff’s office to hold an individual, who is already in custody, for a short period of time until ICE agents can take custody of that person.

Officials who support ICE detainers say not honoring them makes it harder for federal agents to enforce immigration laws.

“My belief is that we are essentially victimizing the immigrant community because these people are committing crimes, have been charged and convicted of crimes before. That’s the type of person that’s being released back into the community,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon, Jr.

Higdon says of those 16 recent ICE arrests, all have criminal histories such as DWI, burglary, assault, and drug possession.

Higdon went on to say that not honoring detainers is a safety risk for ICE agents and others.

“This increases the risk of danger to the investigating and arresting agents, increases danger to the community in which the offender is found and increases the cost and strain on an already burdened law enforcement system.”

