Local malls preparing for phase one, acknowledge some retailers may not re-open

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local malls are preparing for phase one of the Governor’s re-opening plan but say not all retailers that can open will.

While the hours are limited, Crabtree Valley Mall has remained open, even as the shops inside haven’t. Signs are up at many of the stores, letting people know that due to COVID-19 and the governor’s stay-at-home order, they’re closed. There’s no mention of re-opening.

Starting Friday at 5 p.m., as part of phase one, many of them could open back up.

Some say they won’t go back, at least not this weekend.

“There’s a pandemic going on,” Adama Ding explained.

Officials with Crabtree Valley Mall said they’ve spoken with retailers, only 32 of the 220 stores plan to re-open Saturday. That’s about 15 percent.

“As of right now I probably wouldn’t but I guess it just depends on the precautions the mall takes specifically,” Ashley Hewitt said.

The malls said their precautions would include increased cleanings, providing hand sanitizer, signs that remind guests to social distance, and guests will be encouraged to wear face coverings.

Under phase one, more businesses will be allowed to re-open. They can operate at 50 percent capacity, up from the current 20 percent. Social distancing and cleaning measures will be required.

“People are cautiously optimistic,” Stacey Buescher, the Director of Operations for North Hills said.

As an open-air mall, North Hills has remained open. Buescher said about 40 percent of all businesses there will be open come Saturday, but many will just be doing curbside pick-up or be appointment only. They too will be stepping up cleaning measures.

“We are here to support them, we are here to help them,” Buescher said of the retailers.

Triangle Town Center chose to close. CBS 17 reached out to them by phone and email requesting information on their plans to re-open but haven’t heard back.