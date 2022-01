RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh-area middle school is celebrating having its doors open for 30 years by opening a time capsule.

Leesville Road Middle School staff and students will uncover and open a time capsule in the school’s media center at 2 p.m. Friday to celebrate the school being open for 30 years, an email from the school’s Senior Administrator said.

The capsule was buried on June 5, 1992.