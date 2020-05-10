Local mom asks others to ‘adopt a senior’ as in-person graduations are canceled

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local mother is asking you to salute your senior by “adopting” a member of the class of 2020 on social media.

It’s no secret that the coronavirus has impacted the commencement plans for students like Gia Castator.

“At first I cried a lot,” said Gia Castator. “I was very upset about it because I felt like I was losing something huge.”

Since the class of 2020 won’t receive the same pomp and circumstance as those who came before them Jennifer Castator is asking people to nominate students from the senior class to receive a special graduation gift.

“They’re missing out on a lot of things that they normally would’ve looked forward too,” said Jennifer Castator.

All you need to do is join an “Adopt a Senior” Facebook page and post a picture with a brief biography of your student.

“Anybody can comment on that photo and say I’d like to adopt that person,” said Jennifer Castator. “We connect the parent and the foster.”

One of the first adoptions from her group was her very own daughter.

“It was something I looked forward too,” said Gia Castator. “It was a bright spot in my day knowing that was coming. It means so much. More than they probably know.”

This special salute often comes with a message that seniors like Gia won’t soon forget.

“The class of 2020 will be remembered for something way bigger than us,” said Gia Castator.

If you would like to nominate a member of your family for “adoption” click here.