Neuse River E.coli levels high for 3rd straight week, nonprofit says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now’s the time when many ventures out on the water. But this summer, one local group is saying be careful in certain areas of the Neuse River due to high levels of E.coli.

Officials with the group, Sound Rivers, said levels at the Buffaloe Road Canoe Launch tested extremely high for levels of the fecal bacteria. This is the third week in a row the group said they found high levels of E.coli.

Sound Rivers also said Upper Barton Creek also tested positive for high levels of the bacteria this week.

You’d typically find Dan Rouse and his dog, Sam, hanging out around the Buffaloe Road Canoe Launch.

“Just giving him some exercise, and just getting out in the fresh air,” Rouse said. “He has come down to the water to get a drink on hot days when he’s had a pretty long walk.”

But Dan and Sam are keeping their distance from the water, after finding out about the results from recent testing.

“I’m a little disappointed to hear that,” Rouse said. “I’m certainly going to be careful about letting my dog drink out of the river.” On Upper Barton Creek, Cameron Richardson is surprised to hear the area also tested positive.

“It’s very worrisome because there are so many people that frequent these waters, and for somebody to get sick, or possible health condition, that’s no good,” Richardson said.

The area, Richardson said, is a hot spot for hot summer days.

“On any given afternoon in the summer, you probably got 50 boats in and out,” he said. “On the weekends, probably double that in a day.” Matthew Starr, the Upper Neuse Riverkeeper with Sound Rivers, said he’s concerned with Buffaloe Road Canoe Launch testing positive three weeks in a row.

“People should have the confidence and the ability to go to their river, jump in and enjoy it and not have to worry about if it’s going to make them sick,” Starr said. He believes it’s not associated with rain.

“24 to 30 hours before we go sample, I can pretty much guarantee you they’ll come back high for E.coli because of stormwater pollution,” Starr said. “The past couple of times when we’ve sampled, it has not been after a rain event.” He and others with Sound Rivers are still trying to pinpoint the exact source of the issue.

“My years of experience doing this tells me that it’s more than likely a combination of both pet waste runoff, and then maybe there’s a sanitary sewer problem nearby, or something like that with human waste,” Starr said. Whatever it may be, his group hopes to narrow it down soon.

Starr told CBS 17 they believe the contaminated areas are specifically contained around both of those exact spots.

He said Sound Rivers also tested downstream from the Buffaloe Road Canoe Launch, and the results came back below the standard when it comes to state and federal water quality criteria.

According to Starr, the group will be sampling upstream of the canoe launch for the next two to three weeks to try and figure out the source.

